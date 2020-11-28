Wike vows to sustain safe environment for investors in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has stated that his administration has created safe environment for businesses to thrive in the state, adding that the state was now very safe for investors.

The governor stated this at an event marking the 60th anniversary and 4th quarter council meeting of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, in Port Harcourt.

Wike, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Banigo, said that the state has created a conducive atmosphere for businesses to move, urging investors to liverage on the opportunities created to invest in the state.

He expressed happiness that the programme to mark the body’s diamond jubilee held in the state, adding that his administration would do more to encourage investments.

Wike said: “We are delighted that this is happening in Port Harcourt, your flight quarter meeting. You know that there is no better place to hold this meeting than Port Harcourt. “We want to congratulate you sincerely for all your landmark achievements in the last 60 years and obviously there is so much more to be done. “But most importantly we want to thank you for your reailence and resourcefulness. This is happening coincindentally with our diamond jubilee as a nation as we believe you for a much better 60 years ahead. “You have acknowledged some of our modest contributions towards development, improving standard of living, ease of doing business more and more improved by the day. We are not yet done, we are not resting on our oars. We still have a lot of areas to cover and we are going to do that.”

However, the National President of NACCIMA, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, commended the state governor for giving enormous support to the body.

Aliyu said the governor’s goodwill was a reflection of his Administration’s immense support to the private sector in the state during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NACCIMA president, the body would continue to seek sustenance of safe business environment in the state.

She said: “As you are aware, NACCIMA is the “Voice of Nigerian Business”. Our membership cuts across all sectors of the economy. The Association is the umbrella organization of City, State, Bilateral and Regional Chambers of Commerce including Business and Professional Associations in Nigeria.

As a collective, we continue to champion the call for the sustenance of an ideal business environment through policy advocacy and influence.

“Indeed, these are challenging times, but these are auspicious times as well. We are Nigerians, world-renowned for our resilience and innovative thinking.

“I therefore charge all members and distinguished guests here present to strengthen collaborations that efficiently mobilize private sector stakeholders, and develop robust programmes to ensure that the private sector can effectively function in the current reality.”

