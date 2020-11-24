WIKE TO FG: Relocate corporate headquarters office of oil firms to Niger Detla to restore peace

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said the excuse of insecurity by the multinationals for not relocating to the South-South region is not tenable.

The governor at the meeting of a delegation from the federal government and the and governors and leaders of the South-South region stressed that the relocation of the multinationals oil companies to the region will help stem restiveness.

He urged the Minister of State for Petroleum to make history by ensuring the oil companies relocate to the region during his reign in office.

