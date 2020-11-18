Why we’re interested in Cross River North ― Buni

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni has explained why the party attaches great importance to the December 5 senatorial bye-election in Cross River North, saying winning the legislative seat would assist the party in its quest to capture the state in 2023.

Buni disclosed this on Wednesday while inaugurating the APC Cross River North Senatorial Campaign Council.

Represented by the Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe said: “it is not often that this Party sets up a National Campaign Council for a Senatorial election. This shows the importance the Party attaches to this election”.

Speaking further, he said; “We already have the Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency in our bag; where our brother, Hon. Alex Egbona, PhD, is serving his people very well. So this election is ours for the taking.

“The importance of having an overwhelming majority in the Senate for our party cannot be overemphasized. This will deepen our in-road as a party into Cross River State.

“Let me use this opportunity to advise our leaders to leave the 2023 Governorship permutations aside, and throw everything into this election. The victory can only help the 2023 Project for whoever God chooses, as power, after-all, power belongs to God.

“You all are tested hands in this business, so I will not tell you how to do it. All we need is victory but within the ambit of law”.

Chairman of the Council, Senator Kashim Shettima said his team would deliver on its mandate.

“We are going to ensure victory for our party in the upcoming election. Although power belongs to God, the committee would ensure that the party emerge victorious in the election”, he said.

Other members of the campaign council are the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jedy Agba, Amb. Anthony Ogah Dimo, Alh. Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa, Joshua Akpan and Mrs Stella Oketete who will serve as Secretary.

