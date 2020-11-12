Why we dismissed 10 officers in Lagos – Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed no fewer than 10 of its personnel for various offences ranging from murder, discreditable conduct, excessive use of power, corruption among others.

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement yesterday titled “Lagos command kicks against indiscipline, dismisses 10 personnel”, noted that some of the affected personnel were attached to Lagos State Police Command while others were serving at various police formations within Lagos State.

According to the statement, “In its bid to promote discipline and core values of policing in Lagos State, the Police Command has tried 81 personnel for various criminal and disciplinary offences that were committed between October 2019 and October 2020, ranging from murder, discreditable conducts, excessive use of power, corrupt practices and negligence.

READ ALSO:

“10 personnel were dismissed. In addition, 18 of the men were reduced in ranks and 29 were awarded N10 naira major entries and warning letters accordingly. Others were awarded extra fatigue while 16 of the men were discharged and acquitted for want of evidence.

“The personnel tried in the orderly room proceedings conducted at various locations in Lagos State included 45 Inspectors. Similarly, some senior officers of the command have been queried for various disciplinary offences and the queries are being processed at the Force Headquarters Abuja for necessary action and punishments. The trials were instituted based on a series of complaints/allegations leveled against them.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: