By TORDUE SALEM
Ebonyi State National Assembly caucus, Wednesday gave reasons it members did not defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, with Governor Dave Umahi.
Investigation revealed that 8 Ebonyi NASS Caucus did not follow Umahi because of long held grudges against him.
A key member of the Peoples Democratic Party in the National Assembly, who spoke to VANGUARD on Wednesday, said the caucus members were aggrieved with the state’s helmsman, “over his high-handed decisions before and after the National Assembly primaries”.