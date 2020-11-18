Kindly Share This Story:

By TORDUE SALEM

Ebonyi State National Assembly caucus, Wednesday gave reasons it members did not defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, with Governor Dave Umahi.

Investigation revealed that 8 Ebonyi NASS Caucus did not follow Umahi because of long held grudges against him.

A key member of the Peoples Democratic Party in the National Assembly, who spoke to VANGUARD on Wednesday, said the caucus members were aggrieved with the state’s helmsman, “over his high-handed decisions before and after the National Assembly primaries”.

READ ALSO:

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: