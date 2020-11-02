Why we can’t use the Court ― Ebonyi Judicial Panel of Inquiry

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police brutality, Human Rights violations or related extra-judicial killings in its inaugural sitting in Abakaliki explained that it will not use the Court to hold its sitting as the Court was already congested to give room for such Panel to hold.

Speaking during the Panel’s inaugural sitting at the old Government House, Abakaliki, the Chairman of Panel, Hon. Justice Alloy Nwankwo stressed that “we are poised without fear or favour to ensure restitution to those whose fundamental human rights have been or were violated by security agents in Ebonyi State.”

According to him, the Panel has resolved to observe all rules of natural justice and accord all parties equal opportunities to hear.

“This Panel of Inquiry was constituted to receive and investigate complaints of Police brutality, human rights violations or related extrajudicial killings in Ebonyi State; evaluate the evidence presented/surrounding circumstances and draw conclusions on the validity of the complaints and recommend compensations and other remedial measures where appropriate.

“Today, the 2nd day of November 2020 is the inaugural sitting of the Panel and I wish to state categorically that in determining the cases presented before us, we are poised without fear or favour to ensure restitution to those whose fundamental human rights have been or were violated by security agents in Ebonyi State.

“The Panel gives the Public unfettered right to speak about their experiences in the hands of security agents to enable us make our findings and recommend appropriately.

“The Panel, therefore, looks forward to the co-operation of everybody in ensuring that the assignment of this Panel is effectively and efficiently discharged to the glory of God and for the good of the society.”

