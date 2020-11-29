Why Ugwuanyi should focus on Nsukka Zone— Senator Utazi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The lawmaker representing Enugu North Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, has identified the unfair political dealings against Nsukka zone as reasons for his recent call on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to focus on addressing the development imbalance in Nsukka.

He said Nsukka zone had suffered huge infrastructure gaps compared with Enugu East and Enugu West zones that have enjoyed democratic dividends.

Senator Utazi gave the clarification in his response to the former Chairman, Aninri Local Government Area, Chief Ben Alukwu, who in a media report accused the lawmaker and others of inciting disaffection among other sections of the state by their call on Governor Ugwuanyi to focus on the development of Nsukka during a public rally.

Alukwu was quoted as saying that the Ogadimma Nsukka Unity rally “was turned to an arena for insults and sowing seeds of discord” by political gladiators who advised “the governor to divert all the state resources for the development of Nsukka zone within the remaining two years in office.”

In a swift response through his Personal Assistant, Charly Ogbuanya, Senator Utazi explained that on the creation of Ebonyi State from old Enugu State, what remained of the old political structure were Nsukka and Enugu zones.

According to him, Nsukka zone with 51 percent population of the state remained a senatorial district, while Enugu zone was divided into two new districts.

His words: “These two districts, Enugu East and Enugu West, have enjoyed 16 years of power in the Lion Building, yet keep on mounting relentless pressure on the incumbent governor, not allowing him a breathing space to address the neglect of Nsukka zone by past administrations.

“It was as a consequence of this that made Senator Utazi to speak truth to power at the Odimma Nsukka Unity rally, that our equitable governor, having spent almost six years delivering balanced development of the entire state, should be reminded that even the remaining two years will not be enough to address the monumental neglect of Nsukka zone over time.”

The Senator’s aide warned that those sycophants egging on the governor would still turn around to blame him for not doing enough for his people, while in office.

He said poor human and material infrastructure has stymied development of Nsukka zone.

According to Senator Utazi, “The wake-up call is a timely reminder to Governor Ugwuanyi that time is ticking and that he must do the needful to address the development imbalance that has left Nsukka zone at a disadvantage.

“As the true representative of Nsukka zone, Senator Utazi spoke the minds and hearts of his constituents when he told Governor Ugwuanyi that the remaining two years should be devoted at attempting to cancel the obvious imbalance in the development status of Nsukka zone when compared with other senatorial districts that have enjoyed 16 years of governorship position in the state.”



