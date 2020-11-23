Why Akeredolu sacked his Attorney General and Justice Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

Replaces him with Human Rights Lawyer

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Indication emerged that the cold war between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and his Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Kola Olawoye has finally consumed the cabinet member.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Segun Ajiboye in a statement in Akure confirmed the removal of Olawoye in what he termed the rejigging of the cabinet.

Akeredolu has swiftly appointed a Human Rights lawyer, Charles Titiloye as the state’s new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

Titiloye was a former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar of Association (NBA), Akure Branch.

But a dependable source in the government told newsmen that Olawoye has been having a cold war with the governor shortly after his two years in office.

The source added that “Olawoye had done many things to undermine the governor simply because they are friends and from the same place, Owo”.

“I think the Governor has even tolerated him for too long; no governor could have absorbed what the man was doing to Akeredolu simply because they are from the same town, Owo and close friends.

“The whole thing started just about two years into the administration when Olawoye complained about favouritism for some persons from Owo against him, and these are young guys with energy who have been very influential.

“But what was his contribution. He had blackmailed the Governor anywhere he found himself and the worst came about a week ago when he took certain unilateral decisions without the knowledge of the governor and that caused some embarrassments to the governor.

“The most important of all is his inability to build consensus among top lawyers in the state. The ministry has been reduced to nothing and we lawyers have so much respect for the Ministry and we think it is the right decision to take.

“The most painful thing that happened was last year when the man without the knowledge of the governor reportedly connived with someone from the South senatorial district to sabotage the appointment of the current deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa from becoming the MD of Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC.

“Even when that failed, Aiyedatiwa could not be considered for the position of State representative until the president stopped that process.

“To make matters worse, he was alleged to be the brain behind the rumour about the issue of an alleged fake Certificate of the new deputy governor simply because he doesn’t like him.

“That was the reason he was always fighting for a female to be Akeredolu’s deputy instead of Lucky.

“Apart from that, the governor was embarrassed that Lawyers could embark on public protest. Mind you, he was Attorney general and he knows the importance of the profession.

“There was no time Olawoye brought the issues that led to the protest to his knowledge. He deliberately wanted to embarrass the Governor with that, the government source told newsmen.

Meanwhile, Ajiboye in the government statement said that the name of the new Attorney general and Justice commissioner will be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

Governor Akeredolu thanked the sacked Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice for services rendered to the state and wished him success in his future endeavours.

