Why Ajeromi/Ifelodun’ IGR is enough to fix infrastructure — APC Chairmanship aspirant

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Chairmanship Aspirant in Ajeromi/Ifelodun local government area of Lagos state, Mr Taofeek Kuye, has said that the Internally Generated Revenue, IGRs, and the monthly statutory allocation coming from the federal government to the local government authority are enough to fix all bad roads.

Kuye, who is aspiring under the auspices of the All Progressives Congress, APC, lamented that the level of development in the local council does not commensurate with the monies coming to the coffers of the council, saying that Ajeromi Ifelodun is one of the richest local councils in the state.

In an interview, Kuye, while making a reference to the ENDSARS protest, called on Nigerian youths said to be involved in active politics that would be bring about positive change to the society.

Also read:

According to him, “There are bad roads in Ajeromi/Ifelodun and this is inflicting hardship on and the residents while businesses suffer setbacks. No drainage system and no good health facilities.

“In the course of my findings, I discovered that the communities need sustainable infrastructural facilities to enhance local socio-economic development, adding that insecurity in the areas was on a high rate.

“My agenda is to rid off poverty by engaging residents in vocational skill training and empowering them with startup capital so as to boost employment opportunities and also enhance business development”, he said.

He promised that education would take a centre stage in the policies of his administration, promising to make schooling attractive to the students and youths of the communities.

He however The stated that if elected he would change the narrative and public perception about local government administration in the state, adding ” I will ensure there is transparency, accountability and fiscal discipline in the way and manner public funds are spent. Money spent will commensurate with projects executed. With this, people will definitely change their mindset and perception towards local government”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: