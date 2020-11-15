We’re hunting for perpetrators behind killings in Ughelli – Police

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI- THE Delta state police command on Sunday said it has begun a manhunt for those behind the killings recorded in the past few days in Ughelli metropolis, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of Delta state.

The state police public relations officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya while speaking on the incidents, also disclosed that the police in the area are currently observing the situation in the area.

The police image maker who also confirmed the incidents said in the aftermath of the EndSARS protest, the police are currently on “observation” except when heinous crimes are committed.

READ ALSO: Edo to recruit 725 professionals into civil service

She said: “We are on the hunt for the prime suspects involved in the incidents, but for now, we are on observation as a result of the EndSARS protest.”

Asked what measures are being put in place to curb the killings in the area, she said: “Unless something serious happens like these murder cases that you just made mention of, we are on observation.

“But all I can tell you is that we are currently on the manhunt for the perpetrators behind the attacks, and I assure you that they will be brought to book.”

Nigeria News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: