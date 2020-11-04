We’ll sustain our three state owned universities despite financial challenges — Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has said that his administration would continue to sustain and develop the three state owned Universities despite the financial challenges.

He spoke while playing host to top management staff of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba -Akoko(AAUA) at his office in Akure.

Akeredolu who noted that “although the burden running three Universities is draining the resources,noted his administration will continue to do its best to keep the institutions going in line with the desire of the people of the state.

‘’Running three universities is not a child’s play. We are going through some trying times, particularly financial’’.

Speaking on the accreditation exercise of courses in the University coming up this month, Akeredolu said “it was unfortunate that the exercise will be holding at the same period for the three state owned universities but was quick to add that Adekunle Ajasin University being the flagship of the institutions will not be abandoned.

‘’We are facing a lot of challenges but the accreditation cannot wait. It is not what we can postpone, we will do our best and see what we can do and make sure that we at least get something for the university to scale through this exercise’, the governor assured.

He assured that his administration will continue to raise the banner of excellence at the AAUA and sustain the already attained status of the institution as one of the best in the country.

Earlier, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Olugbenga Ige said the governors re-election for another term of four years was consequent upon the sound leadership which the governor has brought to bear on the people of the state

‘lge said that ’Mr Governor sir, we want to rejoice with you as critical stakeholder in the educational sector of Ondo State. And to inform you that your re-election is a testimony of the impact which your leadership has effected in the lives of the people of Ondo State.

