Welcome to Nigeria Fintech Week 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

The much-awaited annual Nigeria Fintech Week starts online on Monday, 2nd through Friday, 6th November 2020.

The weeklong event would feature 20-product pitches/launches, 10-keynotes, 15-panels/presentations, 70+ speakers, 2000+ attendees, would promote solutions for health, education, agriculture and advance insights around customer experience, digital skills, future of fintech, blockchain amongst others

Some of the speakers include Patrick Akinwuntan, CEO, Ecobank, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, DG, NCDC, Oremeyi Akah, Chief Core Officer, Interswitch, Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Interim, CEO, M-PESA, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, GMD, Zenith Bank, Alan Sinfield, CEO, 9mobile, Jay Alabraba, Co-Founder, Paga, Ade Bajomo, ED, IT & Operations, Access Bank, Dr Segun Aina, President, FintechNGR, Olatayo Ladipo-Ajai, Country Manager, Richie Santosdiaz, Head of MEA.

The Fintech Times Infobip Nigeria, Jola Aderemi-Makinde, Head, Brand & Reputation, Sub-Saharan Africa, Google, Tope Adeniyi, CEO, AXA Health, Hassan Usman, CEO, Jaiz Bank, Matt Flannery, CEO, Branch International, Eman Pulis, CEO, SiGMA Group, Uwa Agbonile, CEO, Infoware, Sofia Zab, Global Head, Marketing and Commercial, PalmPay

Partners include Ecobank, Zenith Bank, Infobip, Access Bank, 9mobile, Bank of Industries, Soft Alliance, Providus Bank, Odu’a Investment Company Ltd, BitLoad4u, AELEX, NCC, Coinnewsextra, InfoWARE, Binance, Monetary Authority of Singapore etc.

Key product launch at the event include SoftPay by Soft Alliance and another by 9mobile waxed mobile, PalmPay, Know Your Farm Hands (KYFH) amongst others would be pitching at the event.

More than $210k worth of freebies including Crypto is up for grabs, courtesy of Binance, Future Tech, EDGE196 and Coinnewsextra.

You don’t want to miss the amazing experience at the event! Click here to register, download agenda and learn more about the event

Enquiries – Seun (exec.sec@fintechng.org, +2349030003013) or Felicity (felicity@nigeriafintechweek.org, +2348055352919)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: