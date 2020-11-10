We love you, we’ll work with you, Obong of Calabar to Ayade

Kindly Share This Story:

… as both leaders mend fences

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Obong of Calabar, His Eminence Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V has declared his full support for Governor Ben Ayade and his administration.

The Obong made the declaration on Tuesday when the governor paid him a courtesy call at his private residence in Adiabo, Odukpani Local Government Area.

The first class monarch who described Ayade as his brother, friend and a great Governor of this state recalled the role he played during the his (Ayade’s) re- election bid in 2019.

He said he was at the forefront of his re-election, and spoke strongly that no one can remove Ayade, he has to complete his tenure.

His words :”You are our own son, you are with us and we will all work with you to make sure that this state, no matter what happens, is rebuilt.

“I want you know that we all love you, we all want you, no matter how people were trying to bring problem in between us,” he said.

Speaking earlier, governor Ayade thanked the Obong for his numerous fatherly advice and support for his administration, saying he would continue to hold the monarch in very high esteem.

The governor recalled how the Obong stood by him in his bid for second term and how he has continued to stand by after securing the second term, including accompanying him to his hometown for Thanksgiving.

“I want to put it on record that the Obong of Calabar was personally in my hometown for my thanksgiving ceremony in 2015 after my election as governor.

“The Obong of Calabar was at the forefront of my re-election and was with us at the Calabar International Conference Center, making a strong declaration that Ayade must have a second term.

“The Obong of Calabar stool is one of the most eminent stools in this country and you can never undermine that position”, the governor said.

