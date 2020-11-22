We lack control of Constituency Projects — Rep member

Kindly Share This Story:

Rep. Fred Agbedi, who represents Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency of Bayelsa, on Saturday said that the legislature lacks the powers to control funds appropriated for constituency projects.

Agbedi who spoke during an interactive session with community leaders at his Zonal Intervention Project for the empowerment of 30 beneficiaries from his constituency noted that the constituency projects were solely controlled by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS).

According to the lawmaker, the impression that members of the National Assembly have access to constituency project fund was erroneous adding that the executive arm of government has over 90 per cent control of such projects sited in the constituencies.

He said that the legislators had limited powers and control which did not include the award of contracts and payment but could only monitor and supervise projects within their constituencies by collaborating with the implementing MDAs.

“As the elected representative of the people of Sagbama/Ekeremor my job is to ensure that whatever is for our people gets to them.

“I will keep working hard to attract projects and I need to enlighten the community leaders that we are not given constituency project funds.

“We only have monitoring roles to ensure that when contracts are awarded by the MDAs the projects are executed at the designated places within the constituency.

“Today we are here to witness the handing over of 30 motorcycles to the 26 wards within Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency and I will keep fighting to get more projects and empowerment schemes for our people.

“The important thing is to keep up the efforts of touching as many lives as possible and not necessarily to spotlight the people that have received help because it may negatively affect their psychology and dignity.

“What we are doing here for 30 people across 26 wards is not much but it is something and efforts are ongoing for more.

“My pledge to the people is that whatever is meant for them will be brought home to them; that is the pact that I have come home to fulfill,” Agbedi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the empowerment scheme which saw the distribution of 30 motorcycles was in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Goals, Nigeria office.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Court Ayagbo, who applauded the lawmaker said that the poverty alleviation scheme by the SDGs was a welcome development.

He said that he would deploy the motorcycle to commercial use for daily income to his family.

Community leaders, chieftains of Peoples Democratic Party from Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency witnessed the ceremony.

Vanguard News Nigeria

