We hope FG takes S’South advice on insecurity – PANDEF

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has expressed the hope that the Federal government would take the advice the South South stakeholders gave on the issue of worsening insecurity in the country.

National Chairman of PANDEF, and former military administrator of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, spoke yesterday in Uyo, after the meeting of the South-South stakeholders and the presidential delegation led by Chief of Staff to the president, Ambassador Ibrahim Gambari, held Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

Nkanga described as satisfactory, the position of the South-South leaders on insecurity in the country and the demands of the region presented to the presidential delegation at the meeting by Chairman of South-South Governor’s Forum (SSGF) and Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

He reiterated that the answer to the security challenges as well as discontent among agitators, and protesters in the country remains restructuring and Federalism

His words, “Basically, the presidential delegation are going round to get the positions of the different regions on what is causing insecurity in Nigeria. They briefed us on what they think and on our part we told them what the issue was and then submitted our paper on that.

“That was done by Chairman of the South-South Governor’s Forum Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on behalf of the region. All they (presidential delegation) need to do is to take the paper to the president that this is our thinking why the insecurity in the country is the way it is.

“So we do hope they will take the advice because our position is more of an advice. I was with the South-South governors’ Forum when they met and gave PANDEF’s input. And we are satisfied with the position of the region.

“I know other regions must have advised them too, maybe in similar lines. I made that very clear in my summary that if we want to have the answer to the security challenge in the country, we must look at what had happened, like the #EndSARS protest, that there must be some underlying issues.

“And I added that those underlying issues are all embedded in Federalism, restructuring. It is just like this COVID-19, that Medical experts have said that if you have an underlying health issue, it will get worse”

