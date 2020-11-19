Breaking News
We have not called off the strike — ASUU

On 3:03 pm
…says ASUU has no Twitter account

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

Following the spread of a letter purportedly written by Academic Staff Union of Universities ,ASUU on various social media platforms, Dr John Edor, Chairman of ASUU, University of Calabar , UNICAL, branch has debunked rumours that the union has called off its eight months old strike.

He disclosed this to Vanguard during a telephone chat on Thursday in Calabar.

Edor who was reacting to a statement purportedly released by the Union via a Twitter handle calling off the 8months old strike embarked on by them said ASUU does not have a Twitter account.

His words :”As I talk to you now, ASUU does not have Twitter account, so I wonder where that sta—tement came from.

“As far as I am concerned, quote me anywhere, it is fake news,untrue and very misleading , ” he said.

The Chairman, however, said that, a meeting with ASUU and the Federal Government may be possible on Friday for further deliberations.

Recall that the Union has been on an indefinite strike since April 4, 2020, and several meetings with with the Federal Government to resolve their have failed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

