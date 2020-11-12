We followed due process before starting renovation works in our secretariat — LASU ASUU

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Lagos State University, LASU, chapter has said it followed due process before starting renovation works in its secretariat, dismmising claims by some former union leaders that the current exco has no right to the facility.

In a statement by the Chairman, Dr Ibrahim Bakare and the Secretary, Dr Sylvester Idowu, the union said a.dismissed member of staff had no right to meddle in the affairs of the union.

It added that there was no forcible take over of the facility, as the current exco was duly elected and put in place by the congress of the union.

“There are no factions in ASUU-LASU Branch. The Ibrahim Bakare-led exco of ASUU-LASU is the one known in LASU. It was inaugurated on the 24th January, 2020 after a keenly contested election under the auspices of the Prof Ishaq Akintola-led Caretaker Committee.

“The signatory to the letter The Cable referred to ceased to be a staff of the university since September, 2019. Aside the fact that the tenure of the erstwhile exco lapsed in 2018, the five members of the exco dismissed in 2017 and 2019 were accused of the allegations that ranged from illegal alteration of students’ exams scores to extortion of money from students and stealing of confidential documents. Their offences had nothing to do with union matters.

“It was at the meeting of ASUU-LASU Congress of July, 2020 that the decision to renovate the union secretariat was taken, pending the take-off of a new one at the permanent site. Thus, the exco sought the approval of the V.C. Approval was given. We wrote the Security Unit of the university to seek its presence at the secretariat to take inventory of items there. The Security Unit requested the presence of the Legal Unit, the Works Dept; and the Multimedia Centre at the secretariat before we could commence renovation.

“On Thursday, 5th November, 2020, representatives of all the university organs and that of the DPO, Ojo converged on the secretariat to formally serve a seven- day notice to officials in the secretariat. The applcation letter for approval from exco and that of approval from the V.C’s office were given the secretarial clerk and also pasted on the secretariat. At the expiration of the seven-day notice, the renovation would commence.

“From the foregoing, ASUU-LASU Exco is rightfully carrying out the directive of congress in the collective interest of members and image-enhancement of our union when the renovation is completed. Even, in the event that the erstwhile exco wins its case against the university in the court of law, the fact remains that it joyfully returns to take over a befitting secretariat. So, why the attack on ASUU-LASU exco and the blackmail of the Vice Chancellor?

“Our position as ASUU-LASU exco is that it is an abberration, an absurdity and very unacceptable for a dismissed staff to interfere in the affairs of the institution/organisation from where he was dismissed until the court of competent jurisdiction rules otherwise, or else, his actions are prejudicial. This is the peak of impunity,” the union said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

