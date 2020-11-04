Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian philanthropist and humanitarian, Ologbenla Babatunde Smith has explained why his Givers Supportive Foundation intervened with feeding of poor Nigerians during COVID19 lockdown.

The pandemic induced lockdown crippled economic and harshly affected livelihoods of many as well as Micro, Small and Medium Scale (MSME) and corporate organizations among others. This led to critical economic intervention through distribution of palliatives.

Explaining the role his foundation played, the Ile-Ife, Osun State born humanitarian said, “Since August 2018, we share food stuff such as Semo, Spaghetti and Noodles for over 200 families every day. We helped a lot of people during the COVID19. We shared food stuff to over 200 people daily and we have all these well documented on all our media assets including the foundation page on Instagram which gets a lot of traction.”

According to the graduate of Public Administration from Salem University, the Givers Supportive Foundation has made critical intervention by paying for hospital bills, feeding the poor and empowering the poor across Nigerian cities.

According to him some past achievement of Givers Supportive Foundation include handling cases of kidney diseases, breast cancer, hydrocephalus among others. An highpoint was when the foundation aided an ailing patient to seek adequate treatment in India.

Identifying inter-NGO collaboration as an important step, Ologbonla Babatunde Smith gave plaudits to other bodies which has partnered with his such as Kokun Foundation and KBK Foundation. He explains further, “We raise fund through different sponsors both home and abroad. When we profile each our interventions on case-by-case basis by sharing their information on our page. A lot of sponsors respond to it. Many repost the case on their page. And with this, we give update on how it goes.”

The humanitarian promised, “we plan to support the less privilege and the sick people. We have been able to visit over five states and we are currently going to Lagos this December to do more. We plan to expand the reach of humanitarian interventions to include more people with physical disabilities and sick patients.

