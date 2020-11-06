We can restrict movement if need arises – Immigration Service

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has the powers to restrict movement as a border management agency if there is need for that.

Mr Sunday James, the officer in charge of Press and Public Relations Unit of the service, stated this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

According to James, rumours are making the rounds about restriction of movements in some part of the country especially at the border posts, adding that this has nothing to do with the EndSARS protest.

“As an enforcement agency in charge of border management, if there is an order restricting anybody from entry into the country, we enforce it without any prejudice.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with EndSARS protest or an individual, it is a routine assignment,” James said.

He appealed to Nigerians to maintain law and order at all times.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: