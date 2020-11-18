We are unfazed, undisturbed by Umahi’s exit ― PDP Senate Caucus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate Caucus of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said today that it was in any way unfazed or disturbed with the dumping of the party for the All Progressives Congress, APC by the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.

In a statement, in Abuja by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South, the exit of Umahi will surely not affect the party negatively or its membership eroded, neither will the fortunes of APC be enhanced with Umahi’s joining of the party.

According to a statement by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, the PDP had before now adverted her mind to the fact that Governor Umahi was already in his new party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) in spirit before his formal announcement on Tuesday.

Abaribe also faulted Governor Umahi’s reasons of injustice and lack of fairness as why he left the party, saying that it is all glaring with clear indices that the PDP has been very fair to the South East in all its dealings since inception.

The Minority leader said, “It is not true and very unfortunate for the governor to characterise the PDP in such light. Examples are legion, which shows that our dear party has reciprocated severally the support of the South East, meaning that the party is not taking the support of Ndi-Igbo for granted.

“It is inconceivable to perceive the position of Presidential photographer, which Ndi-Igbo currently occupies in the villa as fairness.”

Abaribe said that Governor Umahi is well within his right as an individual to change position, but such in this circumstance must be hinged on very altruistic reasons other than allegations of injustice and unfair treatment of the South East by the PDP.

