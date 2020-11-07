Wages Commission begins teachers’ salaries review

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Salaries and Wages Commission (NSWC) has commenced the review of teachers’ salaries and allowances.

A top official of the commission disclosed this to Vanguard yesterday.

According to the official, the exercise followed a directive of the Presidency.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently promised a better deal for Nigerian teachers in order to motivate them to give their best to the education sector, as well as, attract more qualified professionals into the sector.

Although the percentage of increase in salaries and allowances has not been concluded, teachers’ living standards are expected to improve significantly, as a result of the review.

