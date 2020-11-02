Voting process for 2020 World Athletes of the Year opens

Kindly Share This Story:

The voting process for the 2020 World Athletes of the Year has opened, ahead of the World Athletics Awards 2020 to be held virtually on Dec. 5.

World Athletics, the sport’s governing body, announced this while releasing the names of the nominees for the 2020 Male World Athlete of the Year on Monday.

The 10 nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics.

The nominations reflect the remarkable range of exceptional performances the sport has witnessed this year, in spite of the challenges the global COVID-19 pandemic presented.

The nominees of the world Athletics include U.S. athlete Donavan Brazier who ran world-leading 800m times indoors (1:44.22, North American indoor record) and outdoors (1:43.15) and won all seven of his races over all distances.

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda is also on the list after he broke world records at 5000m (12:35.36), 10,000m (26:11.00) and 5km on the roads (12:51).

He was fourth at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships on his debut over the distance.

Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya was also nominated after he ran world-leading 3:28.45 over 1500m and stayed undefeated in three 1500m races.

Ryan Crouser of the U.S. who was undefeated in 10 shot put competitions was also nominated, with his 22.91m world-leading performance moving him to equal third on the world all-time list.

Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis, who broke the world record in the pole vault twice (6.17m and 6.18m) and produced the highest outdoor vault of all time (6.15m), was also nominated.

Duplantis was undefeated in 16 competitions. Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda, who won world half marathon title in a championship record of 58:49, was also nominated.

One of his outstanding performances was in running a world-leading 7:26.64 over 3000m, the fastest time in the world since 2007.

Noah Lyles of the U.S., who was undefeated in five finals and ran a world-leading 19.76 over 200m, also got a nomination.

Daniel Stahl of Sweden is also among the nominees, having won 17 of his 19 discus competitions and having thrown a world-leading 71.37m.

Johannes Vetter of Germany who won eight of his nine javelin competitions and threw a world-leading 97.76m, the second farthest throw in history, also secured a nomination.

Norway’s Karsten Warholm completed the list, having run a world-leading 46.87 in the 400m hurdles, the second-fastest performance in history.

He was undefeated in nine 400m/400m hurdles races and set world best of 33.78 in 300m hurdles.

It’s been reported that a three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics’ social media platforms.

Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week, with a “like’’ on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter counting as one vote.

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50 per cent of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25 per cent of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes by Nov. 15 midnight, with five men and five women finalists being announced by World Athletics at the conclusion of the voting process.

The male and female World Athletes of the Year will be announced live at the World Athletics Awards 2020 on Dec. 5.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: