Videos: Soldiers dehumanise Oyo residents over indecent dressing, hairstyles

The Nigerian Army personnel stationed at a Barrack in Beere, Ibadan, Oyo State have been reported to be involved in different unprofessional acts.

The soldiers reported to be working under Operation Burst in the state were seen in the videos below flogging a woman for indecent dressing and cutting male residents hair over what they described as unethical hairstyles.

Their unprofessionalism sparked the trend of Operation Burst on Twitter, a microblogging platforms Nigerians have been using to express their discontent on matters especially as they relate to governance.

A user, RERE (@rereayodele) expressing his discontent posted; “We haven’t finished with SARS, Operation burst in Ibadan have started their own, harassing people for their dressing and even going to the extent of cutting their hair!!

“How is their dressing any of your business?? Who gave you the orders?? These questions, they will answer.”

