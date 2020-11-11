Breaking News
Translate

VIDEO: Why govt always calls for youth skills acquisition, not education?

Kindly Share This Story:

‘Education and skill are the two determinants of earning’

The capacity of an individual gets enhanced by the skills he acquires. Success for a person is what determines his earnings.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!