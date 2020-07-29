VIDEO: They hate Trump for supporting Christians — Pastor Chris

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has lent his voice to the ongoing United States electoral process which saw the incumbent President Donald Trump losing to a democratic candidate and now President-Elect, Joe Biden.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has lent his voice to the ongoing United States electoral process which saw the incumbent President Donald Trump losing to a democratic candidate and now President-Elect, Joe Biden.