Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

VIDEO: They hate Trump for supporting Christians — Pastor Chris

Kindly Share This Story:

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has lent his voice to the ongoing United States electoral process which saw the incumbent President Donald Trump losing to a democratic candidate and now President-Elect, Joe Biden.

Also read: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Ministry: Lima Awards Reflect A Stratospheric Rise To Glory

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!