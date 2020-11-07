VIDEO: LASEMA ‘successfully put out’ tank farm fire after 45 hours

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, on Saturday announced it has “successfully put out” the inferno which started at OandO Tank Farm, Gaskiya Road, Ijora Badia, in Lagos State on Thursday.

According to LASEMA timeline, the inferno from the “the 7.6Million litres PMS tank” started on Thursday, 5th November 2020 at “about 12:20 hours”.

After the report of the fire on Thursday, the LASEMA Responders, Federal Fire, LASG Fire, Nigerian Navy Fire, Lagos State Fire Service, other Private Fire Units and the Nigerian Police personnel were deployed to the scene of the event.

The combined response team of public and private stakeholders managed to localize the fire and prevent it from spreading.

The top of the OandO Tank Farm collapsed due to the intensity of the fire on Friday.

In its tweet announcing the quench of the fire, LASEMA said; “The inferno from the 7.6Million litres PMS tank which started on Thursday, 5th November, 2020 at about 12:20hrs was successfully put out at 09:00hrs today, Saturday 7th, November 2020, while escalation to other tank farm was successfully averted by the combined efforts of the Agency’s Response Team, its Fire Unit, alongside Lagos State Fire Service, Federal Fire Service and other Private Fire Units. The affected area was cordoned off.”

Meanwhile, in another news, a Daf tanker loaded with 45,000 litres of petrol exploded at World Oil Filling Station after Kara Bridge along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, claiming two lives and destroying 23 vehicles.

The fallen tanker resulted in fire explosion, following the trail of the spilt petrol which affected 23 other vehicles parked close to the scene

