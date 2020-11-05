Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

VIDEO: Fire guts Ijora tank farm in Lagos

On 3:22 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Fire has gutted tank farm at Oando depot along Gaskiya Road, Ijora Badia Lagos State.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has swung into action to put the fire out.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Corps members, staff to be tested before orientation exercise, says DG NYSC

The agency has activated its emergency response plan and all relevant stakeholders have commenced appropriate measures to combat the flames and prevent secondary incidents.

The Agency urged Lagosians to remain calm.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!