Veteran Syrian foreign minister Walid al-Moallem dies, aged 79

Syria’s long-serving foreign minister, Walid al-Moallem, was buried on Monday, after dying earlier in the day, at age 79, due to unrevealed causes, according to Syrian officials.

He was laid to rest after a small funeral in the capital, Damascus, attended by senior Foreign Ministry officials, the assistant secretary general of the Baath Party, ministers and lawmakers.

Syrian state media said al-Moallem, “known for his honourable national positions in various political and diplomatic arenas,” died at dawn on Monday, but did not reveal the cause of death.

In March 2014, al-Moallem underwent heart surgery after he was rushed to a Beirut hospital from neighbouring Syria.

Al-Moallem, known for his calm and soft-spoken voice, served as Syria’s ambassador to the United States from 1990 until 1999.

He has been Syria’s foreign minister since 2006. He was also named deputy prime minister in 2012, and had been in charge of both portfolios since then.

Al-Maollem was regarded as the country’s top diplomat and was known for his loyalty to Syria’s ruling al-Assad family.

Born in 1941, he studied economics at Cairo University in Egypt and graduated in 1963.

He started working at Syria’s Foreign Ministry in 1964 and served in several diplomatic missions abroad.

Al-Moallem was known for his long press conferences, in which he chiefly defended the government’s response to the Syrian uprising that started in 2011.

In early 2014, he led the Syrian government’s delegation to the United Nations-hosted peace talks with the opposition in Montreux, Switzerland.

Ban Ki-Moon, then secretary general of the United Nations, tried to stop al-Moallem because he exceeded his time while giving a long speech at the start of the conference, but al-Moallem continued and ignored the UN chief’s several requests.

Al-Moallem, a Sunni Muslim, was a staunch critic of the Syrian opposition and accused them of being paid by foreign countries to destroy Syria’s sovereignty.

His last public appearance was at a Russian-sponsored refugee conference in Damascus on Wednesday, during which he looked frail.

He was married and had three children.

He also wrote four books. These are: “Palestine and Armed Peace 1970” “Syria in the Mandate Period from 1917 to 1948”, “Syria from Independence to Unity from 1948 to 1958” and “The World and the Middle East in the American Perspective.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

