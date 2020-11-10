Venture into politics to effect desired change, Bankole Akomolafe tells youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

The founder of Henrich Akomolafe initiative, Bankole Akomolafe has urged the Nigerian youths to use the recent agitation for good governance and end to police brutality to venture into politics if they really want a positive change in the country.

Akomolafe made this call during an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja.

He said that the older generation would not relinquish power so easily until the Nigerian youths begin to do away with social media activism and participate in real governance to make a change.

According to him, he’s currently consulting with his local community and party stakeholders with a view to venturing into politics in 2023 in Ekiti state.

Henrich said it would be tough , but nothing good comes easy.

“Like I said, nothing good comes easy, Nigeria is a country blessed with human and natural resources. We can’t continue to dwell in the past and complain with no actions. It’s time for us to come out to show the older generation that we have been relegated to the background enough. It’s time to change the narrative.

” We must be actively involved in politics snd governance and make sure that the oppressors see us as people with determination, than a toothless dog.”

Henrich Akomolafe initiative is an initiative with focus in creating a sustainable future for Africa through education of children and youths, harness skills and talents for personal and economic development through training and exhibition for less privileged children, providing health care for the less privileged children and windows, and mentoring, grooming the future leaders

