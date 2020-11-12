Vanguard Thanksgiving: Nigeria’s glory, dignity will be restored soon — Cleric

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona & Providence Adeyinka

LAGOS—GENERAL Overseer of the Hope of Glory Christian Centre, Apostle Patrick Oyemike, on Wednesday, expressed optimism that the glory and dignity of Nigeria would be restored, despite the economic challenges and vices.

He said this at the End-of-Year Thanksgiving and Praise Service, organised by Vanguard Media Christian Fellowship, VMCF, tagged: ‘Let the Living Praise the Lord’.

Oyemike said he was hopeful that God would bless and prosper Nigeria, noting that God is concerned about the well-being of Nigerians.

His words: “The lost glory and virtues of Nigeria will soon return and Nigerians shall be saved. I believe there is hope for us as a nation.

“There are some countries that have been written off, but today, they have bounced back.

“I will say Nigeria is only going through her own season of challenges. This is our moment of national transformation and spiritual metamorphosis.

“We are metamorphosing into a better country. Nigeria is currently pregnant with a new nation.”

The cleric, however, urged the Federal Government to take radical steps at easing the burden of Nigerians by providing necessary basic amenities.

He said: “Those in the position of leadership should put Nigeria first; we do not have any other country than Nigeria.

“Necessary social amenities should be provided because it is very sad seeing the state of our roads, no adequate power supply, and other amenities.”

Despite COVID-19, Vanguard is alive— Adefaye

Earlier in his remarks, the General Manager, Vanguard Media Limited, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, said the company survived despite the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the country at the beginning of the year.

Adefaye said: “The year 2020, in particular, has been a year like no other. Nobody knew this year would be like this in January.

“I would tell you a practical experience. Vanguard has a flagship event which we call “Man of the Year Awards”.

“It is more than just for showcasing the place. It is for a representation of the brand. We have done everything this year to mobilise all resources, including looking for money to borrow in form of a loan for the event.

“12 hours to the takeoff, COVID-19 forced us to shut down and we have not been able to retrace our steps.

“I will tell you one thing, COVID-19 or no COVID-19, Vanguard newspaper is here, Vanguard newspaper is alive, and so it is the same thing for all of you.

“The message is as it is usual with us here; we bring you a message of hope. There is hope for you, there is hope for me, there is hope for Vanguard newspaper.

“I pray for all of you, we are optimistic, even if it remains only one newspaper standing in Nigeria, that paper would be Vanguard newspaper.

“With your commitment, support and with the help of God, our dreams will be realised.”

Only the living can praise God— Coordinator

In his welcome address, the Coordinator of VMCF, Elder Orisi Emmanuel, said that the theme of the year was driven by the situation of the country and happenings around the globe.

Emmanuel said: “At the beginning of the year, people were filled with expectations, but COVID-19 turned everything around.

“The reason for the theme is that it is a demand from God. As long as we are alive, it is obligatory for us to praise God because He is the giver of life.

“Also, this year is like a year of universal attacks. Thousands died aside the COVID-19 that destroyed lives, people died from accidents, stray bullets, kidnappings, among others.

“The grave which represents the dead cannot praise God, which is why we chose our theme: Let the Living Praise the Lord.”

