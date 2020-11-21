UWGN, 3M to distribute 3000 COVID-19 palliatives in 3 states

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The United Way Greater Nigeria, UWGN, in collaboration with 3M is distributing 3000 bags of COVID-19 food palliatives to vulnerable and rural communities in Rivers, Abuja and Abia states.

UWGN, with help from its unstinting donor – 3M, partnered with Sustainable Centre for Rural Development and Regeneration (SDC) in Rivers, Auxano Foundation for Empowerment and Development in Abuja and the Institute for Humanitarian Studies and Social Development (IHSD) in Abia.

The collaboration with these respective NGOs was to ensure that the most vulnerable communities are identified at the various locations, as these NGOs are experienced in developing purposeful community initiatives to support the people in these regions.

Addressing journalists on the activity, the Programme Manager of UWGN, Kathryn Ani-Otoibhi, said that 1000 packages are to be distributed in Rivers, Abia and Abuja respectively. The packages consist of cooking oil, tomato paste and essential staples like rice, garri and noodles.

Ani-Otoibhi said the selection of the food items is to ensure that each pack contains basic nutrients, and beneficiaries are properly nourished, to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as food insecurity has grown in recent months.

She mentioned that the distribution is slated for the 23rd – 28th of November, 2020. UWGN along with its esteemed NGO partners and volunteers will be going to the communities to distribute the palliatives, thereby bringing much-needed relief to Nigerians

