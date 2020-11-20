Breaking News
USOSA mourns its pioneer President, Albert Okumagba

2:34 am
By Victor Arjihromanus

The leadership of the Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA), the umbrella body of all alumni associations of Federal Unity Schools, has mourned Mr. Albert Egbaroghene Okumagba, who was the pioneer President-General of the association.

Okumagba,  who was of the 81 set of Federal Government College, Warri and 83 set of Kings College was 56 years old and hailed from Okere-Urhobo, in Warri, Delta State.

A statement by USOSA President, Mr. Lawrence Wilbert, said:”Prior to his role as the pioneer President-General of USOSA, through the Pro-Unitate Forum, Okumagba was critical to engaging the Federal Ministry of Education on improving  quality of education in Unity Schools, which culminated in  robust and sustainable strategies for the  schools.

Upon the formal establishment of USOSA, he was elected the President-General of the Association. With his extensive experience in Banking and Finance, he was able to pull resources to set up a structure that would deliver a 21st century advocacy group.

Okumagba till his passing was the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of BGL Plc, a financial services provider. He served  Federal Government College Warri Old Students Association in various capacities which includes Lagos Chapter Chairman and National President.

“Albert Okumagba will be remembered for being a bridge-builder, ideas enthusiast and motivational figure. He was a mentor to many Presidents of National Associations in the USOSA network, budding and established business sector leaders in the Nigerian economy.

He is survived by his wife and three children. Burial arrangements will be announced by his family.”

