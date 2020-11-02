US terminates COVID-19 cash transfer to Uganda’s poor

Kindly Share This Story:

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has terminated its Covid-19 cash transfer programme in Uganda.

The US embassy there said the decision followed the Ugandan government’s indefinite suspension of GiveDirectly, a non-profit organisation that was conducting the programme.

“In light of this indefinite suspension, it is now unlikely that the programme will meet its original objective, which was to prevent Covid-19 related economic backsliding of the most vulnerable Ugandans,” the embassy said in a statement.

READ ALSO: UN agency says 10 refugees missing in Uganda after deadly clash with locals

“Therefore, we are obligated contractually to terminate the program permanently.”

The programme was to benefit 120,000 Ugandans who lost livelihoods because of the coronavirus pandemic. Each beneficiary was to receive 100,000 Ugandan shillings ($26; £20) every month for three months.

The embassy regretted that those identified to benefit from the programme will not be able to receive the cash transfers.

Uganda has so far confirmed over 12,700 coronavirus cases with 112 deaths.

BBC

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: