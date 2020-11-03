Vanguard Logo

US election: Trump describes parade for him in Nigeria as ‘great honour’

The United States President Donald Trump has expressed his gratitude to some Nigerians who held a walk for his reelection on Tuesday.

The US President shared a video of the Nigerians parading the streets, waving the United States flag and his picture.

 

Meanwhile, some associates to the US President were seen praying for his reelection at the Oval Office.

The President is currently in a keenly-contested election with Joe Biden who was the 47th Vice President of the US.

