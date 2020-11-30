Uroye unfolds N12m empowerment programme for 200 women, youths, others in Warri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Chairman of Delta State House of Assembly Committee on Health, Hon. Austin Uroye has flagged off an empowerment programme worth N12 million for people of his Warri South Constituency 1.

In a statement by his Secretary, Mr. Oritsuwa Ogholaja, Uroye said the exercise became important due to the economic realities of the day and the need to explore other skills for diversifying the economy and reducing unemployment in the state.

He added that it was part of his cardinal campaign promises to the people that his office would provide women and youths of his constituency, the opportunity to learn different skills at the prestigious Wawe Fabrication and Construction company.

Oritsuwa disclosed that the lawmaker’s target was to make the women, selected youths, and people with disabilities in his constituency self-reliant and employers of labour rather than job seekers, noting that successful men and women all over the world had their roots in small-scale businesses.

This programme is a way of supporting the Delta State government on its small and medium scale entrepreneur programmes for women and youths.

“I, therefore, urge you to take the advantage of the programmes to equip yourselves against economic realities caused by the dwindling oil revenues in the country,” he said.

Also, he encouraged women not to Just collect the funds but also urge them to make sure they dive into small-scale businesses so as to have something tangible done.

The lawmaker said that in the next phase of his empowerment programme he will go down to the wards to select “the downtrodden, people with small shops, kiosks and all that so that we can give them something to give them sense of belonging”.

He commended Governor Okowa for for his human capital development programmes, saying, “The Governor is doing so well and he has told us that we should complement what he is doing. What I am doing now is complementing what the governor is doing.”

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, commended Hon Uroye for the programme assuring that with the programme better things are coming to the people of Warri South Constituency I.

The Speaker who was represented by the member representing the people of Uvwie State Constituency, Hon Solomon Ighrakpata, said, “This is a way of saying thank you to good people of Warri South Constituency I, for voting him into office. I want to say that with this empowerment, he has touched the lives of the people in his constituency.

In his goodwill message, Hon. Thomas Ereyetomi, representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, also thanked Hon Uroye for the gesture, appealing to the beneficiaries to make good of the money given to them.

