(Updated)Obudu Airport: Cross River conducts open bidding for project

…as six firms participate

By Ike Uchechukwu

Cross River state government Tuesday conducted open, competitive bidding for the Obudu International Airport Project as 6 construction firms participate in the bidding.

The six construction firms that participated in the Tuesday bidding include; Sumec Nig Ltd, CG Engineering, CIBA Nig Ltd, Wokor Services, A&K Construction and Poa Adit Nig Ltd.

The project sited in Obudu local government area in the Northern part of the state is an International Cargo and Passenger Airport and one of the signature projects of the Ben Ayade administration.

Speaking at the event, the state Commissioner for Aviation, Dr. Jacob Otu Enyia explained that the project was first advertised in three national dailies in February and opening scheduled for March but was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic prompting a rescheduling for October 27 but was again stalled by the Endsars protest.

The Commissioner assured of the unwavering political will of governor Ayade towards the realisation of the airport project, citing a provision for it in the 2021 Cross River appropriation bill.

According to him, the Airport, when operational, will boost tourism in the state, grow the economy and create jobs.

“We are convinced that the Obudu International Cargo and Passenger Airport holds a lot of promise for us as a government and people determined to raise the bar of Industrialisation and tourism in Nigeria”, he said

The state House of Assembly represented by Nelson Ofem, House Committee Chairman on Aviation, commended the transparent bidding process and urged the executive to ensure that the eventual winner of the bid delivers quality project.

Describing the Airport as the pride of Cross River, he thanked Governor Ayade for driving the vision.

Similarly, the three firms that bidded for the project lauded the process, describing it as transparent.

They further commended Governor Ben Ayade for the vision and thanked him for the fair and open process.

Representatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Cross River State Due Process Office witnessed the exercise.

