UPDATE: Legal officers’ strike embarrassing ― Ondo govt

By Dayo Johnson

Ondo State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Kolawole Olawoye, has said the work-to-rule strike action embarked upon by state chapter of the Law Officers Association of Nigeria (LOAN) was embarrassing.

Olawoye said that the members did not issue him or the state government any strike notice.

Reacting to the strike action Olawoye said “I am not aware of this issue. I was not given any notice of the strike action.

“I am in Ibadan and was just told that LOAN officers went on demonstration.

“They didn’t give me any notice. I am surprised. I was supposed to be carried along either I agreed with them or I did not agree with them. Professional ethics demand they confide in me.

“I am embarrassed and I am sure the government will be embarrassed. When I get back we will take it from there. The government will feel they are having my support. They are not having my support.”

