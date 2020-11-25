Uniosun student allegedly commits suicide

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

An undergraduate of Osun State University, Juba Philips was reported dead after allegedly drinking a substance believed to be a sniper.

Philips, 100-level students of Theatre Art at the College of Humanity, Ikire Campus of the university was found dead in a hostel room located around the school area on Tuesday by his friends.

According to sources, the deceased has been contemplating suicide in some of his social media messages in recent times.

A student from Ikire Campus, Shade Komolafe confided in the medium that another suicide message posted by the deceased on his WhatsApp message on Tuesday prompted his friends to go look for him, but found him dead.

The message on WhatsApp status reads, “Often times I asked myself, ‘why do people commit suicide’. Perhaps because they’ve got no one to encourage, motivate or guide them. Or because they felt there is no solution to whatever problem they are going through. Perhaps, they forgot there’s more to enjoy when there’s life (hope) is lost”.

Confirming the incident, the university spokesperson, Adesoji Ademola said the school could not ascertain the reason behind the deceased’s action.

“Philip was a 100-level student of Theatre Art and unfortunately was found dead in his hostel room by fellow students. We cannot ascertain the cause of his death now, but we have reported the matter to the police in order to help us unravel the mystery behind his death”, he said.

However, the Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola said the incident was reported to the police by the institution’s Chief Security Officer, Akintibubo Rahman on Tuesday in the evening.

She added that the deceased was met lifeless after drinking a bottle of sniper before he was eventually confirmed dead by a medical doctor, adding that the police has deposited the body at the morgue with a view to carrying out an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Opalola said: “About 7:05 pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, the CSO of UNIOSUN Ikire campus, Akintibubo Rahmon Tunde reported the case.

“The deceased was met lying unconscious in front of his hotel after taking a bottle of sniper. He was later confirmed dead by a doctor.

“The empty bottle of the snipper was recovered as an exhibit. The deceased was taken to Catholic Hospital Oluyoro Apomu and was deposited in the hospital morgue for autopsy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

