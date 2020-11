Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has been reinstated as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

Also, the Governing Council of the institution has been dissolved.

The decisions were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari following the recommendations of the Speical Visitation Panel headed by Prof Tukur Saa’ad that waa set up to probe the affairs of the university from 2017 till date.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

