UNILAG crisis: Education minister to speak on panel report Wednesday

By Adesina Wahab

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, will Wednesday afternoon speak on the report of the Special Visitation Panel that probed the affairs of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, from 2017 till date.

He is expected to address the press in his office in Abuja after today’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

This is just as the embattled Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe is upbeat that he would be vindicated, according to sources close to him.

The Professor Tukur Saa’ad-led panel was set up by the Federal Government to probe the activities of the university following the lingering face-off between Ogundipe and the Governing Council Chairman, Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN.

The Council eventually removed Ogundipe from office and appointed Professor Theophilus Soyombo as the Acting VC, a step faulted by the Senate of the university.

Eventually, the government asked Ogundipe and Babalakin to step aside and an acting VC, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, was elected by the Senate.

