Unemployment: Akeredolu advocates population law, entrepreneurship

Parleys youths, monarchs, religious leaders others on #EndSARS aftermath

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has advocated for a population law as one of the panaceas of addressing the alarming rate of youth unemployment across the country.

Akeredolu said this in Akure at the ‘Summit On Youth Unemployment, #ENDSARS, and Aftermath: The way Forward.

He equally called for the establishment of technical schools and trade centers to produce youths who are self-reliant and employers of Labour.

While lamenting that the population is increasing daily in the country Akeredolu pointed out that a nation that has no population law is not prepared for growth.

“We must be able to control our population through population law. We are almost the size of the China population.

“But in China today, there is a law that you can’t have more than one child. We must be deliberate about this population law.”

He said that the country must also look into the continuous registration and approval of Universities, adding that the establishment of technology and trade centers should be encouraged to provide self-sustainable employment for the youths.

“The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) must be retooled to engage the youths productively in a way that part of the service year should include mandatory military training for self Defence and more months for entrepreneurship through technical and technological training and trade.

According to him the move would empower the youths and discourage the massive jostling for white-collar government jobs by the array of unemployed youths churned out from various Universities across the country.

While saying that the country must chart a new cause to address the issue of youth unemployment, the governor pointed out that no state government, whether national or sub-national, can engage all the unemployed youths in the country.

He said that before the #ENDSARS, his administration has created the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA) to empower the young entrepreneurs in the state.

While begging the youths to shun violence and vandalism, the governor charged the religious leaders, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders to engage the youths and discourage them from acts of destruction and vandalism.

The summit was attended by traditional rulers across the state, religious leaders, student leaders, market women, members of the transport unions amongst others.

Also contributing, the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Donald Alasoadura said that the bane of the society in the country is the youth unemployment, noting that the Federal Executive Council FEC is particularly about awarding contracts that would benefit the vast majority of the youths.

Alasoadura said the problem of youths unemployment has been with the country a long time ago before the President Buhari administration came on board

The Minister lamented that the private sector that was expected to be the harbinger of employment has not lived to expectation thereby putting all the responsibilities on the government.

