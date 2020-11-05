Uncensored songs: Kano popular singer remanded in custody

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The popular Kano singer, Naziru Ahmad aka Sarkin Waka has been remanded in a Correctional facility for inability to meet the bail condition granted to him by a Magistrate Court sitting in Kano State.

The singer’s counsel, Tajudeen Abdullahi who confirmed the development said they are currently trying to secure his bail.

Recall that Ahmad, was arraigned by the Kano State Censorship Board for allegedly releasing two uncensored and unlicensed musical songs titled “Gidan Sarauta” and “Sai Hakuri” before a Magistrate Court on Wednesday where he was granted bail of two reliable sureties in the like sum of N1 million.

The bail condition included that the two sureties must be his biological father or relations and secondly, Wakilin Gabas, Arewa or Kudu of Kano, or in the alternative a Hisbah Commander in any of the 44 Local government area of the state while the sureties must also all deposit their international passports.

Abdullahi said “We are now trying to persuade him to review the conditions in order for us to secure his bail.

“We tried even with the present but we realised some government agents are blocking it, we are trying to see how we can sort it out now,” the counsel however said.

Vanguard

