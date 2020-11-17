UN helicopter made emergency landing, NAF clarifies

Kindly Share This Story:

Says no helicopter Crashed in Borno

UN helicopter had issues, made an emergency landing at Banki; but flew to Maiduguri after repairs.

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Airforce on Tuesday said a United Nation helicopter develop a fault and made an emergency landing at Banki while describing the reported crash of a military helicopter as a result of it being shot by Boko Haram terrorists as Fake News.

Director of Airforce Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said, “No helicopter was shot down. No helicopter crashed in Borno State today (Tuesday).

His words, “It is sad that a respected media outlet would publish a false, unverified report like this”.

“A UN helicopter indeed undertook a mission to Banki & has since returned to Maiduguri.

“One would have expected that, in line with the ethics of journalism, the more deliberate effort would have been made to verify the story by contacting relevant authorities before going to press, rather than propagating fake news.”

However, more details emerged last night disclosing that the UNHAS helicopter had issues shortly after take-off from Banki to Maiduguri and had to make an emergency landing.

‘Banki military arrived the scene to provide security coverage while the team conducted emergency repair and the helicopter eventually flew back to Maiduguri Around 11 am 17 Nov 2020″.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: