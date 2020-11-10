UN backs Borno’s effort to relocate IDPs back home

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Hajiya Amina Mohammed said the organization is ever determined to support Borno state and other parts of the North East in its post-conflict/ Boko Haram recovery stage to ensure full restoration of livelihood and sustainable development.

She stated this during a courtesy call on the Governor of Borno, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum at the Government House Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Mohammed said herself and other humanitarian delegations were in the state purposely to visit Banki, a border town with the Cameroon Republic in continuation of their assessment tour to crisis-affected areas in Nigeria, Niger, Ghana and Sierra Leone.

She noted that while in Banki, she interacted with thousands of IDPs who indicated interest in going back to their liberated communities to continue their normal lives.

“We are in Borno Your Excellency with my delegation to assess the humanitarian situation with a view to continuing to give support for the IDPs to have basic social lives.

“From here we are moving to some parts of Niger, Ghana and Sierra Leone for the same purpose.

“We had interaction with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday (Wednesday) and Mr President reiterated and expressed satisfaction with the efforts your government is doing to restore peace and ensure the safe return of IDPs back to their ancestral homes.

“The UN is in full support of your government particularly on the need to restore hope to our IDPs have basic social and economic needs.

“We are going to collaborate with other humanitarian partners to assist in all ramifications “. She stated.

Responding, Zulum thanked the UN and other humanitarian partners for their unflinching support to his administration towards the restoration of peace and safe return of IDPs back to their liberated communities.

“I want to inform your Excellency that this present administration has relocated IDPs back to their ancestral homes in Kukawa, Damasak, Kawuri, Banki, Ajiri, Baga among others, and we will not relent until we voluntarily relocate all our IDPs back home.

“We have set up machinery in motion to ensure that thousands of our IDPs in Minawawo camp in Cameroun Republic be relocated back home on 5th December 2020.”. Zulum assured.

