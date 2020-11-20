Umahi: Wike’s presidency claim is a hypothesis ― Ologbondiyan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described as “a hypothesis” the claims by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, that defection of Ebonyi Governor, Dave Umahi, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was induced by his desperation to be President.

Spokesman of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this on Friday at a media parley in Abuja also disputed the claims by Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, that some of the party’s governors are bent on joining the fold of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

This is as the publicity scribe vowed that PDP will explore all legal windows to stop any PDP lawmaker from defecting to APC with the party’s mandate.

On Wike’s claim, Ologbondiyan said; “I have not even said that what Governor Wike said is established. In fact, what Governor Wike said is a hypothesis, a situation that he felt occurred before our reconciliation process.

“The National Working Committee, NWC has also see reasons to believe that our governors are united. There could be disagreement, it is normal, as a political family in a political environment.

“I have told you that even the Governors’ Forum and other organs of the party have agreed to work together in reconciling divergent interests in the party. May be Governor Wike is talking about the period before the current efforts of the party on reconciliation,” he said.

Ologbondiyan stressed that while the party sympathised with Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi who left the PDP for the ruling party on Tuesday, the reason for his defection, he added, will be revealed in the fullness of time.

“For us in the PDP, Yahaya Bello simply went to entertain Nigerians on Channels TV. If anybody tells you that 10 governors will leave PDP, who would believe such nonsense?

“What’s the attraction in APC? At the fullness of time, the reason for Umahi’s defection will be made known to every Nigerian.

“If you watch his defection yesterday, the only thing you will have for Umahi is pity because he was empty.

“Look at the people around him. If he was fighting because of the South-East, how come the people around him were all APC members from a particular side of our country?

“How come you could not find Ohanaeze people, how come you could not find the egalitarian and educated-minded people of the South-East standing with him on the podium?

“We are not going to engage him on whether he has left the party or not. He has crossed the bridge and burnt that particular bridge and there is no coming back for him. What we have for him in PDP is just pity.”

