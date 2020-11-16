Umahi: We’re working on more governors to join APC ― Uzodinma

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has welcomed the planned defection of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi to the All Progressives Congress APC, saying the APC Governors are currently working on some of their colleagues to get them to join the ruling party.

Uzodinma spoke on Monday when he visited the APC national secretariat where he met with the leadership of the party.

He said; “If you recall when I addressed you here a couple of months ago, I told you that the moment I resume office as the Imo State governor, that the impression and perception of our party in the Southeast will change and the resultant effect would be that more credible individuals and governors would even join the party.

“Today, I am being vindicated because we are hearing it and I am sure a few hours from now we will get the confirmation that one of our best will be joining the party, and he is the Governor of Ebonyi State.

“Of course, I will be very glad and it will be my joy to welcome him, not only him we are still talking to more governors to join and APC is the ruling party and in the interest of national integration, Imo and the Southeast indeed need to become part of the ruling party to make the Nigerian project a complete project”.

There have been reports that the Ebonyi governor had concluded plans to join the APC and that a mega political rally was being planned to receive him after presenting him to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Uzodinma said he was at the party secretariat “to meet with critical stakeholders and leaders of our party as to the status and goings-on of events in our great party”.

“I had a private audience with the national chairman and some members of the NWC. And also to be able to touch base with our preparedness for the upcoming bye-elections. Of course, you know any moment from now, there will be a senatorial bye-election in Imo State, Imo north senatorial district and I think our party we are prepared in Imo State, we are also prepared and of course APC is the party to beat in Imo State”, he said.

On the issues regarding who the candidate of the party is, Uzodinma said “the most important thing is for APC to win the election. The party has an internal mechanism of confirming who the candidate is. The Supreme Court has said it, the Electoral Act has said it. Every party has the right and it is only the party that sponsors a candidate.

“Of course we have our candidate. There are some few legal issues going on. I don’t want to go into that department because the matter is pending in court. It is subjudice but at the end of the day, we will have our candidate”, the governor added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

