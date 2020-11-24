Umahi dissolves governing boards of state-owned institutions

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State dissolved the Governing Boards of two State-owned Institutions in the State.

The affected Institutions are Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, and Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo.

Chairmen and members of the affected Council and Board were directed to hand over all government properties in their possession to the Vice-Chancellor and the Provost respectively, before the close of work on Tuesday, 24th November, 2020.

This was contained in a statement issued by Dr. Ugbala Kenneth Igwe, Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner in the State.

“In the further effort of Ebonyi State Government to enthrone efficiency in service delivery, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr Dr David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, has approved the dissolution of the Ebonyi State University Governing Council and the Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo Governing Board with immediate effect.

“Copies of the handover notes should be submitted to the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner without delay.

“All concerned are to ensure strict compliance, please.”

