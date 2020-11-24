Ukana Fedpoly Students urged to shut cultism, examination malpractice

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

New students of the Federal Ukana Polytechnic in Essien Udim local government area, of Akwa Ibom State, have been advised to shun cultism, examination malpractice and other anti-social behaviours.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Uduak Ukekpe in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, gave the advice during the 5th matriculation ceremony of the polytechnic held yesterday.

His words, “I advise you to be law-abiding students, shun cultism, face your studies squarely, live harmoniously with other students and staff of this institution.

“You must also obey the rules and regulations of this polytechnic. The management will not hesitate to sanction any student whose behaviour and conduct runs contrary to the laid down rules and regulations of the institution.

“I implore you the new students of this institution to be diligent, focused, and disciplined. You must work hard so as to make the institution proud in the 2019/2020 academic session”

The Rector disclosed that the Polytechnic has put in place facilities that would make teaching and learning process easy for lecturers and students respectively.

He stressed that the institution now has a well-equipped digital Library that would help the students to study online without difficulty.

He also disclosed that work was in progress to ensure that the Lecture theatre’s and other buildings currently at various stages of completion at the Main Campus of the polytechnic were completed soon.

About forty-seven students were admitted into the polytechnic to study Diploma in Computer Science and Statistics.

