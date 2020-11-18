UK places ban on diesel, petrol cars by 2030

Kindly Share This Story:

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has said that cars powered by diesel and petrol will not be sold in the country by 2030.

This decision according to BBC is part of what Johnson calls a “green industrial revolution” to tackle climate change and create jobs in industries such as nuclear energy.

Listing his plans, the Prime Minister said:

…Offshore wind: Produce enough offshore wind to power every home in the UK, quadrupling how much it produces to 40 gigawatts by 2030, and supporting up to 60,000 jobs.

…Hydrogen: Have five gigawatts of “low carbon” hydrogen production capacity by 2030 – for industry, transport, power and homes – and develop the first town heated by the gas by the end of the decade.

…Nuclear: Pushing nuclear power as a clean energy source and including provision for a large nuclear plant, as well as for advanced small nuclear reactors, which could support 10,000 jobs.

…Electric vehicles: Phasing out sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030 to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and investing in grants to help buy cars and charge point infrastructure.

…Public transport, cycling and walking: Making cycling and walking more attractive ways to travel and investing in zero-emission public transport for the future.

…Jet zero and greener maritime: Supporting research projects for zero-emission planes and ships.

…Homes and public buildings: Making homes, schools and hospitals greener, warmer and more energy efficient, including a target to install 600,000 heat pumps every year by 2028.

…Carbon capture: Developing world-leading technology to capture and store harmful emissions away from the atmosphere, with a target to remove 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030 – equivalent to all emissions of the industrial Humber.

…Nature: Protecting and restoring the natural environment, with plans to include planting 30,000 hectares of trees a year.

…Innovation and finance: Developing cutting-edge technologies and making the City of London the global centre of green finance.

