UK partners Nigeria on adoption action plan on gender and climate change

….as PM Boris Johnson appoints new International Champion

BY Victoria Ojeme

The United Kingdom has said that for the next 12 months and beyond, it is committed to working with government, institutions and civil society in Nigeria and across the globe to support and work with global partners to build back better from COVID-19 and increase climate action that delivers for people in both countries.

Recently, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed the former Secretary of State for International Development, Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP, as the UK’s International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience for the COP26 Presidency.

In her role as Adaptation and Resilience Champion, Anne-Marie Trevelyan will engage the governments of the countries most affected by climate change and drive support from the international community and private sector.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said “Climate change is already affecting people all over the world and COVID-19 has reinforced the importance of investing in resilience, now more than ever.

“The Prime Minister’s appointment of Anne-Marie Trevelyan as Adaptation and Resilience Champion will boost our ability to deliver our commitment to support those most vulnerable to climate change.”

COP26 President and UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Alok Sharma, maintained that “I warmly welcome Anne-Marie Trevelyan to the role of Adaptation and Resilience Champion as we mark the crucial milestone of a year to go until COP26.

“Her wealth of insight into international development will be invaluable in putting adaptation and resilience at the heart of our efforts to create a fairer, greener and more resilient global economy.”

The UK’s new International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience for the COP26 Presidency Anne-Marie Trevelyan added that “I am delighted to have been appointed Adaptation and Resilience Champion.

It is vital the UK’s COP Presidency shows the world we are listening to the voices of those most impacted by climate change and that we will lead global action to address their concerns, from loss and damage, to access to finance.

“I look forward to working with our partners across the globe to represent and drive our high ambitions on the adaptation and resilience agenda.”

Anne-Marie Trevelyan’s appointment is a part of the UK’s overall effort to step up global leadership in tackling climate change.

This includes hosting of the Climate Ambition Summit on 12 December 2020 and COP26 in November 2021.

The Climate Ambition Summit will be co-hosted by the UK, UN and France, alongside partners Italy and Chile, to mark the fifth anniversary of the landmark Paris Agreement and will be an opportunity for world leaders to make ambitious climate commitments.

Building international momentum to support countries and communities already impacted by climate change and futureproofing growth and development is crucial to delivering shared climate goals at COP26 and beyond.

With one year to go until COP26 in Glasgow in the UK, the International Champion will drive forward global ambition and action to support countries on the frontline of climate change to adapt to its impacts and build resilience.

Developing countries are particularly vulnerable to climate change. Without action, the World Bank predicts climate change could push more than 100 million people in developing countries below the poverty line by 2030.

With support, countries and communities can adapt and build resilience to the impacts of climate change. Measures like early warning systems for storms, investing in flood drainage and drought resistant crops are extremely cost-effective, saving not just money, but lives and livelihoods.

In Bangladesh, for example, with the support of the UK and others on disaster risk reduction the mortality rate from cyclones has been cut more than 100-fold – from 500,000 deaths in 1970 to 4,234 in 2007.

The UK warmly welcomes the significant steps taken by Nigeria to tackle the climate crisis such as: “The commitment to provide 5 million Solar Home Systems for 25 million citizens as stated in the Economic Sustainability Plan, improving energy access and fast tracking the transition to clean energy.

“Signing up to the Global Ocean Alliance and the Commonwealth Clean Ocean Alliance – with concrete plans in place now to establish Marine Protected Areas. Protected areas offer practical and concrete solutions to combat the threats posed by climate change and biodiversity loss in Nigeria.

“Joining other world leaders to Pledge for Nature – showing a renewed effort to reduce deforestation and pollution, protect wildlife, and begin the transition to sustainable food production systems and a circular economy over the next decade

